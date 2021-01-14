3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in 3M were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in 3M by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,876 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in 3M by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 69,421 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,134,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its position in 3M by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 54,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,550,000 after acquiring an additional 11,914 shares during the period. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its position in 3M by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 31,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMM traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $166.41. 2,894,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,332,044. The firm has a market cap of $95.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a twelve month low of $114.04 and a twelve month high of $182.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $173.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.46.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 3M news, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total value of $1,070,227.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,553.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $1,016,294.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,100.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,052 shares of company stock worth $4,688,423 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MMM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Gordon Haskett raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

