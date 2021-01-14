Circa Enterprises Inc. (CTO.V) (CVE:CTO) Sets New 12-Month High at $1.19

Circa Enterprises Inc. (CTO.V) (CVE:CTO) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.19 and last traded at C$1.19, with a volume of 3100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.10.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.83. The firm has a market cap of C$12.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.66, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Circa Enterprises Inc. (CTO.V) Company Profile (CVE:CTO)

Circa Enterprises Inc manufactures and supplies telecommunications and electrical products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Telecommunications (Telecom) and Metal Fabrication (Metals). The Telecom segment designs, manufactures, markets, and supplies surge protection products, computer cables, and related connectivity products and solutions to the information technology, telecommunication, and data communication industries under the CircaMax brand.

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Circa Enterprises Inc. (CTO.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Circa Enterprises Inc. (CTO.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.