Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Hits New 12-Month High at $29.11

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.11 and last traded at $29.10, with a volume of 4471 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.18.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TVTX. Zacks Investment Research raised Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.22.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $51.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.03 million.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. Its products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

