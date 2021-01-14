WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Sets New 12-Month High at $11.37

Shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.37 and last traded at $11.38, with a volume of 3134 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.72.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WOW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. B. Riley lifted their target price on WideOpenWest from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. WideOpenWest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.62 and a 200 day moving average of $6.72. The company has a market capitalization of $964.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.32 and a beta of 1.60.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The company had revenue of $288.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.03 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 1.78%. On average, research analysts anticipate that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WOW. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in WideOpenWest by 115.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 64,127 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in WideOpenWest by 17.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 235,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 34,763 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in WideOpenWest by 119.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 17,412 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in WideOpenWest in the second quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in WideOpenWest by 5.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,544,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,949,000 after buying an additional 230,662 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW)

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

