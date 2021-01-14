Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VCISY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Vinci from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS VCISY traded up $0.66 on Monday, reaching $26.14. 138,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,032. Vinci has a fifty-two week low of $14.89 and a fifty-two week high of $28.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.71 and a 200 day moving average of $23.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 46 airports worldwide.

