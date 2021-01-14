Analysts Set Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Price Target at $11.00

Shares of Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Shares of Kamada stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.23. 137,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,372. Kamada has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $13.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.59 and a 200-day moving average of $8.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.10.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Kamada had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $35.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.49 million. On average, research analysts predict that Kamada will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Kamada in the first quarter valued at $276,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kamada in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Kamada in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Kamada by 17.2% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 34,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kamada during the third quarter valued at $793,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.25% of the company’s stock.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

