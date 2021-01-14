Analysts Set Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Price Target at $61.00

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTX. Zacks Investment Research raised Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised Minerals Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Sidoti started coverage on Minerals Technologies in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Minerals Technologies in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Minerals Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

In other Minerals Technologies news, VP Andrew M. Jones sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $186,347.37. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,741 shares in the company, valued at $727,120.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 11,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total value of $726,602.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,168,559.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,862 shares of company stock worth $1,966,099 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Minerals Technologies by 3.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 452,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,117,000 after buying an additional 15,887 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,490,000 after purchasing an additional 27,552 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 369,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,882,000 after purchasing an additional 41,916 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 329,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,862,000 after purchasing an additional 114,988 shares during the period. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 301,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,381,000 after purchasing an additional 30,391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

MTX stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $67.62. 88,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,811. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.89. Minerals Technologies has a 52-week low of $27.28 and a 52-week high of $71.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.47.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $388.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Minerals Technologies will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.