Analysts Set Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Target Price at $18.75

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.75.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TSLX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the third quarter valued at approximately $21,752,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 45.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,544,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,576,000 after purchasing an additional 479,207 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 100.0% during the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 750,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,908,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 423.7% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 400,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after purchasing an additional 324,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 274.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 328,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after acquiring an additional 241,067 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.76. The stock had a trading volume of 200,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,007. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $23.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.80 and a 200 day moving average of $18.21.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $71.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.11 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 40.58% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.90%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.54%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

