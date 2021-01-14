Vigilant Capital Management LLC Buys 1,000 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 365.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 21.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 84,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,938,000 after buying an additional 14,933 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 30,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Cummins by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 206,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,856,000 after purchasing an additional 22,265 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Cummins by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 28,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in Cummins by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 9,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $241.33. The stock had a trading volume of 781,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,133. The firm has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.35. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $101.03 and a one year high of $244.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMI has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cummins from $230.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.95.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

