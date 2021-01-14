Vigilant Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 140.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 127.0% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LMT stock traded up $1.95 on Thursday, reaching $347.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,959,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,261,436. The company’s fifty day moving average is $355.90 and its 200 day moving average is $372.48. The company has a market cap of $97.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $266.11 and a 1 year high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LMT. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.00.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

