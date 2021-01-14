Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Hits New 12-Month High at $20.99

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.99 and last traded at $20.74, with a volume of 40379 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.60.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FLR. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Fluor from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Fluor from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Fluor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.71.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 2.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.62.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 3.6% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 29,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fluor by 94.1% during the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Fluor by 5.5% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 38,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Fluor by 10.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.
Fluor Company Profile (NYSE:FLR)
Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.
