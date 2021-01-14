Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Hits New 12-Month High at $20.99

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.99 and last traded at $20.74, with a volume of 40379 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.60.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FLR. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Fluor from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Fluor from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Fluor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.71.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 2.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.62.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The construction company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.09). Fluor had a positive return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 3.6% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 29,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fluor by 94.1% during the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Fluor by 5.5% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 38,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Fluor by 10.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Company Profile (NYSE:FLR)

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

