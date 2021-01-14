Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NASDAQ:DRIV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NASDAQ:DRIV) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,600 shares, a decline of 59.3% from the December 15th total of 156,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 233,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,569,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF by 116.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 12,434 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ DRIV traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.08. 1,075,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,325,893. Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $27.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.86.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th.

