LTO Network (LTO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.20 Million

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. LTO Network has a market cap of $49.80 million and $1.20 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LTO Network has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. One LTO Network coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000470 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00045667 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005537 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $144.70 or 0.00372925 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00037423 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,557.31 or 0.04013432 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00013448 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00012782 BTC.

LTO Network Profile

LTO Network (CRYPTO:LTO) is a coin. It launched on January 13th, 2019. LTO Network’s total supply is 403,391,261 coins and its circulating supply is 272,991,175 coins. The official message board for LTO Network is medium.com/ltonetwork . The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LTO Network’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . LTO Network’s official website is lto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Using blockchain technology, LTO Network enables organizations to run B2B-workflows in a decentralized way, where parties participate via their own node. Just as in the real world, when parties conclude an agreement, the execution of this agreement needs to take place in the correct way. LTO Network uses decentralized workflows called Live Contracts to automate these procedures. Live Contracts contain instructions for both humans and systems on the actions that need to be executed. All parties involved in the Live Contract validate each other's actions and secure data submissions. “

LTO Network Coin Trading

LTO Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LTO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LTO Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LTO Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

