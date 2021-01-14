Short Interest in CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) Declines By 52.0%

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,900 shares, a decrease of 52.0% from the December 15th total of 141,400 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 424,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in CPS Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CPS Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 6.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CPSH traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.92. The company had a trading volume of 14,876,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,950,842. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.90 million, a P/E ratio of 67.50 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. CPS Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $11.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.64 and its 200-day moving average is $2.08.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.45 million during the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 6.69%.

About CPS Technologies

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. Its products are used in applications that involve energy use or energy generation. The company primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; baseplates and housings for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications, as well as in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.

