Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) CEO Sells $1,353,765.92 in Stock

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 13,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $1,353,765.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,069,789.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE SSD traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $100.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,630. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 4.32. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.02 and a 1-year high of $104.33.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.55. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $364.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 30.87%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 103.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 89.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 70.6% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SSD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $106.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

