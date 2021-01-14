Carl N. Scibetta Sells 15,000 Shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Stock

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) EVP Carl N. Scibetta sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,177,658. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

SCVL stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.42. 70,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,259. The company has a market capitalization of $612.40 million, a PE ratio of 57.63 and a beta of 1.28. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $44.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.35.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $274.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.10 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 3.80%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.90%.

SCVL has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Shoe Carnival from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 17,011.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 214.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the period. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, and wallets.

