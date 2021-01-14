Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) CEO Sells $416,384.76 in Stock

Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) CEO Michael Mathews sold 41,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $416,384.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 891,014 shares in the company, valued at $8,847,769.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of Aspen Group stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.95. 102,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,371. Aspen Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $13.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.12 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.79.
Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 11.93% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $16.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aspen Group, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have issued reports on ASPU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. B. Riley increased their price target on Aspen Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aspen Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.
About Aspen Group
Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.
