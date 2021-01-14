Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) CEO Sells $416,384.76 in Stock

Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) CEO Michael Mathews sold 41,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $416,384.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 891,014 shares in the company, valued at $8,847,769.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Aspen Group stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.95. 102,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,371. Aspen Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $13.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.12 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.79.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 11.93% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $16.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aspen Group, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Aspen Group by 246.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 57,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 40,700 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Aspen Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 199,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 6,567 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Aspen Group by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,995 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Aspen Group by 372.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Aspen Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $407,000. 56.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ASPU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. B. Riley increased their price target on Aspen Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aspen Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

