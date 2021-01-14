Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Major Shareholder Sells $38,790.00 in Stock

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total value of $38,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Anholt Investments Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 30th, Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 17,964 shares of Compass Diversified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $350,657.28.

On Friday, November 27th, Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 8,791 shares of Compass Diversified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $171,688.23.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 33,800 shares of Compass Diversified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $661,804.00.

NYSE:CODI traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.25. The company had a trading volume of 269,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,048. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.02 and a 200 day moving average of $18.18. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.22 and a beta of 1.77. Compass Diversified has a 1 year low of $10.78 and a 1 year high of $25.08.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $418.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.39 million. Compass Diversified had a positive return on equity of 12.05% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. On average, analysts forecast that Compass Diversified will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is currently 83.24%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 861,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,423,000 after purchasing an additional 15,341 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 3,297.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 540,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,940,000 after purchasing an additional 524,772 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 307,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 21,587 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 302,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 16,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 236,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 14,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

