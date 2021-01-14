Cyanotech Co. (NASDAQ:CYAN) Short Interest Update

Cyanotech Co. (NASDAQ:CYAN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the December 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, Director Michael A. / Davis purchased 41,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $107,960.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,119 shares in the company, valued at $31,267.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CYAN stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.23. 6,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,527. The company has a market capitalization of $19.69 million, a PE ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Cyanotech has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $3.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.68.

Cyanotech (NASDAQ:CYAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.57 million during the quarter. Cyanotech had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 3.67%.

About Cyanotech

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition markets worldwide. The company's products include BioAstin Hawaiian Astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the body's natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health; and Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids.

