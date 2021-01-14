Insider Selling: PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) COO Sells 1,137 Shares of Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) COO William J. Naylon sold 1,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.34, for a total transaction of $112,949.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,714 shares in the company, valued at $3,647,168.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

PriceSmart stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $99.30. The company had a trading volume of 123,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.54. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.15 and a 12-month high of $102.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.67 and a beta of 0.90.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.22. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $877.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in PriceSmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PriceSmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,625,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in PriceSmart by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 13,682 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in PriceSmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in PriceSmart by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of December 04, 2020, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs.

Further Reading: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.