Vigilant Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 409,196 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,716 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $17,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TOT. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in Total during the third quarter valued at $50,298,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Total by 552.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,035,755 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $34,521,000 after acquiring an additional 877,076 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in Total during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,395,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Total by 17.9% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,044,140 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $104,413,000 after purchasing an additional 462,380 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Total in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,809,000. Institutional investors own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

TOT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered Total from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Total from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Total from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Total in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Total in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Total presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.83.

Shares of NYSE TOT traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,390,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,553,798. Total Se has a 52-week low of $22.13 and a 52-week high of $54.50. The firm has a market cap of $121.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $33.14 billion during the quarter. Total had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Total Se will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.9583 per share. This is an increase from Total’s previous dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 8.8%. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.42%.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

