SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $10,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLD. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $28,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Savior LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 400.0% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $173.28. 13,483,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,664,980. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.23. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $136.12 and a 1-year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

