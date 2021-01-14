Palladiem LLC Takes $340,000 Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Palladiem LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,246 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,222,276,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Facebook by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,216,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,856 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Facebook by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,505,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,694 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 11.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,775,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,560,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 6.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,755,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,126,470,000 after purchasing an additional 948,608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.23, for a total value of $88,731.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total value of $11,264,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,197,194 shares of company stock valued at $327,128,221. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Facebook from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.24.

Facebook stock traded down $6.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $245.64. 29,598,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,070,975. The company has a market cap of $699.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $273.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.97. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

