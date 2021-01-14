Vigilant Capital Management LLC Sells 4,008 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,603 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 4,008 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TJX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,102,434 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,681,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,593 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 9.0% during the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 16,507,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $918,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,483,717 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $892,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,468 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,779,225 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $488,564,000 after purchasing an additional 194,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,402,748 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $356,313,000 after purchasing an additional 372,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total transaction of $4,768,548.24. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 269,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,514,401.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,166,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,591,112. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $70.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.84. The firm has a market cap of $81.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.04.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Story: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.