Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 42.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in Tesla by 400.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 140.0% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 164.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 220.0% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.68, for a total transaction of $1,012,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,226 shares in the company, valued at $14,320,757.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total value of $3,405,224.37. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,763,296.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 186,643 shares of company stock worth $92,195,056. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Tesla from $516.00 to $788.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $360.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.36.

Tesla stock traded down $9.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $845.00. The stock had a trading volume of 31,128,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,933,641. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.10 and a twelve month high of $884.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.98 billion, a PE ratio of 2,200.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $671.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $451.20.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

