Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $10.74 Million Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,687 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $10,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,167,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,656,415,000 after acquiring an additional 957,298 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,986,264 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,557,374,000 after acquiring an additional 74,368 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,339,152 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,074,444,000 after acquiring an additional 659,510 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,666,411 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $883,338,000 after purchasing an additional 140,598 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 14.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,627,002 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $792,599,000 after purchasing an additional 955,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Medtronic from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.93.

Shares of MDT stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $117.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,280,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,911,127. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.81. The company has a market capitalization of $158.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.