Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 241,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,661 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $9,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 10.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 23,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 40.3% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 84,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 24,371 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 34.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 7,975 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 25.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 551,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,726,000 after buying an additional 113,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the second quarter worth approximately $3,254,000. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

In related news, SVP Neal Gutterson sold 13,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total transaction of $469,254.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $328,982.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,386.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,768,306 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. 140166 downgraded shares of Corteva from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Argus upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.95.

Shares of NYSE CTVA traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,113,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,658,163. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.45 and a 200-day moving average of $32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.38 and a 12-month high of $44.96.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.