Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) (TSE:CFW) Rating Reiterated by Tudor Pickering

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) (TSE:CFW)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Tudor Pickering in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cormark downgraded Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) from a “market perform” rating to a “tender” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) to C$0.25 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.37.

Shares of CFW stock traded up C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$4.30. 419,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,832. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.48 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.49. The company has a market cap of C$160.85 million and a P/E ratio of -0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 412.98. Calfrac Well Services Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$3.40 and a 12 month high of C$62.50.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) (TSE:CFW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.39) by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$127.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$144.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Calfrac Well Services Ltd. will post -28.6000011 earnings per share for the current year.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) Company Profile

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

