CIBC Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL)

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at CIBC in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$14.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.24% from the company’s current price.

IPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. CSFB lowered shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$14.33.

Get Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) alerts:

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) stock traded up C$0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$13.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,516,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,248,860. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.12. The stock has a market cap of C$5.82 billion and a PE ratio of 19.82. Inter Pipeline Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$5.35 and a 52 week high of C$22.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.89 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.02.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$632.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$504.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Inter Pipeline Ltd. will post 0.7599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) news, Senior Officer Bernard Perron acquired 27,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$12.40 per share, with a total value of C$343,296.14. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 28,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$355,468.62.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.