Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) Stock Price Down 6.2% on Analyst Downgrade

Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) shares were down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $10.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Progenity traded as low as $5.32 and last traded at $5.40. Approximately 837,201 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 788,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.76.

PROG has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research started coverage on Progenity in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Progenity from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Progenity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Get Progenity alerts:

In related news, COO Damon Silvestry acquired 63,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $259,950.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,016.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Harry Stylli acquired 152,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $499,999.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,616,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,797,177.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,365,215 shares of company stock worth $14,356,949 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Progenity during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,869,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Progenity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,688,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progenity by 166.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 100,103 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progenity during the second quarter worth $900,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Progenity during the second quarter valued at $576,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.02.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $25.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Progenity, Inc. will post -5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG)

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides complex molecular and specialized testing services to physicians, clinicians, and their patients in the United States. It offers testing services for common hereditary disorders, cystic fibrosis, spinal muscular atrophy, fragile X syndrome, and Jewish genetic diseases; pan-ethnic carrier screening services; non-invasive prenatal, miscarriage, and pharmacogenetic testing services; and ovarian assessment reports for women.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Progenity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progenity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.