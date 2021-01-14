American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Trading Up 5.9% Following Analyst Upgrade

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)’s stock price shot up 5.9% during trading on Thursday after 140166 raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $10.00. 140166 currently has a negative rating on the stock. American Airlines Group traded as high as $16.60 and last traded at $16.44. 78,957,367 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 55,409,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.53.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AAL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James cut American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ovata Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 51,575.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 6,000,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after buying an additional 5,988,389 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 44.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,465,903 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $42,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,077 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 386.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 914,646 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $11,241,000 after acquiring an additional 726,713 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,576,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 673.5% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 244,969 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 213,300 shares during the period. 44.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.35.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($5.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($5.62) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -19.74 EPS for the current year.

American Airlines Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a mainline fleet of 942 aircraft. It serves 365 destinations in approximately 61 countries, principally from its hubs and gateways in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC American Airlines Group Inc has strategic partnership with JetBlue Airways Corp.

