Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Stock Price Up 9.8% on Analyst Upgrade

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET)’s share price rose 9.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Sidoti raised their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $26.00. The company traded as high as $23.49 and last traded at $22.73. Approximately 145,573 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 108,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.71.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSET. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 16.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 57,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 5.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 77,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 383,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,241,000 after purchasing an additional 10,421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bassett Furniture Industries alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $226.75 million, a P/E ratio of -10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.01 and its 200-day moving average is $13.94.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

About Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET)

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, distribution, and sale of furniture products to a network of company-owned and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings retail stores, as well as independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.