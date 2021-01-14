easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 224,600 shares, an increase of 65.5% from the December 15th total of 135,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 187.2 days.

OTCMKTS:EJTTF traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.05. 325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,731. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.47. easyJet has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $19.80.

EJTTF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, September 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Sunday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised easyJet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

