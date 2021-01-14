easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 224,600 shares, an increase of 65.5% from the December 15th total of 135,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 187.2 days.

OTCMKTS:EJTTF traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.05. 325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,731. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.47. easyJet has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $19.80.

EJTTF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, September 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Sunday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised easyJet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for calculating total return?

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.