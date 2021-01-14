TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 216,300 shares, an increase of 66.4% from the December 15th total of 130,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 252,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of research firms have commented on CGBD. TheStreet upgraded TCG BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TCG BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.40.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TCG BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 5.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 784,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,988,000 after buying an additional 38,953 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TCG BDC in the third quarter worth approximately $147,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in TCG BDC by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,589,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,158,000 after acquiring an additional 74,688 shares during the period. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGBD traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,870. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.66 million, a P/E ratio of -64.29 and a beta of 2.11. TCG BDC has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $14.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). TCG BDC had a positive return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $35.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.53 million. Equities research analysts expect that TCG BDC will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.1%. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.51%.

TCG BDC Company Profile

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

