Americana Partners LLC Acquires 2,999 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 44.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,806 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Edgar Lomax Co. VA grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.6% in the third quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 1,659,973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $65,386,000 after acquiring an additional 57,050 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 406,899 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $18,209,000 after acquiring an additional 56,489 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,251 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 215,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,469,000 after acquiring an additional 32,700 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,093 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.54.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $2,015,563.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total value of $163,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,294,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,111,467. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.60. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $50.28. The firm has a market cap of $190.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

