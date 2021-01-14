Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Short Interest Update

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 340,300 shares, a growth of 66.8% from the December 15th total of 204,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 149,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nomura in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomura in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nomura during the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Optas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomura during the third quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Nomura stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.80. 202,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,377. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. Nomura has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $5.85.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Nomura had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nomura will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

