Utrust (UTK) Market Capitalization Achieves $86.62 Million

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 14th. One Utrust token can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000495 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Utrust has a total market capitalization of $86.62 million and $4.25 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Utrust has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00044882 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005523 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.77 or 0.00372038 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00037931 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,569.25 or 0.04032650 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00013424 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00012765 BTC.

Utrust Profile

Utrust (UTK) is a token. It launched on December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust . The official website for Utrust is utrust.com . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Utrust Token Trading

Utrust can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

