StarDEX 1-Day Volume Tops $3,258.00 (XSTAR)

StarDEX (CURRENCY:XSTAR) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One StarDEX token can now be bought for about $0.0361 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, StarDEX has traded 36.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. StarDEX has a market cap of $209,953.05 and $3,258.00 worth of StarDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get StarDEX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00044882 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005523 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.77 or 0.00372038 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00037931 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,569.25 or 0.04032650 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00013424 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00012765 BTC.

About StarDEX

StarDEX (CRYPTO:XSTAR) is a token. Its genesis date was August 26th, 2020. StarDEX’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,813,904 tokens. The official website for StarDEX is stardex.io . StarDEX’s official Twitter account is @StarCurve

StarDEX Token Trading

StarDEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StarDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StarDEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StarDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XSTARUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for StarDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StarDEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.