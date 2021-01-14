Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) (TSE:CU) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) (TSE:CU) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$36.38.
Several analysts recently weighed in on CU shares. CSFB set a C$37.50 price objective on Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. TD Securities lowered their price target on Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.
Shares of TSE:CU traded up C$0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$31.49. The company had a trading volume of 821,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,183. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$31.65 and its 200-day moving average price is C$32.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.49, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Canadian Utilities Limited has a one year low of C$25.25 and a one year high of C$42.97.
About Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO)
Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, and distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.
