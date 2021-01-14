Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) (TSE:CU) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) (TSE:CU) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$36.38.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CU shares. CSFB set a C$37.50 price objective on Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. TD Securities lowered their price target on Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of TSE:CU traded up C$0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$31.49. The company had a trading volume of 821,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,183. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$31.65 and its 200-day moving average price is C$32.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.49, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Canadian Utilities Limited has a one year low of C$25.25 and a one year high of C$42.97.

Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) (TSE:CU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28. The company had revenue of C$727.00 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Utilities Limited will post 2.0400001 earnings per share for the current year.

About Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO)

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, and distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

