Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CODYY. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a report on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CODYY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.55. The stock had a trading volume of 85,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,791. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.48.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East Â- Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

