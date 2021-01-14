Viacoin (VIA) Trading 8% Higher Over Last Week

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. During the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000947 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $8.54 million and $154,743.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.89 or 0.00387770 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003433 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 515.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000033 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003317 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

Viacoin (CRYPTO:VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,172,992 coins. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Viacoin

Viacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

