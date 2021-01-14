Vigilant Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 68.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in CSX by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,327,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $371,508,000 after acquiring an additional 452,819 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in CSX by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,629,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $359,552,000 after buying an additional 215,649 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in CSX by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,234,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $251,262,000 after acquiring an additional 96,187 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,823,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $219,282,000 after acquiring an additional 348,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CSX by 11.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,536,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,997,000 after acquiring an additional 255,393 shares during the period. 73.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CSX from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.78.

CSX stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $93.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,286,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,098,410. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $46.81 and a 12 month high of $97.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total value of $349,054.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,130,989.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

