2,091 Shares in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Bought by Palladiem LLC

Palladiem LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 615.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth about $68,000.

In related news, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.65, for a total value of $562,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,436 shares in the company, valued at $2,874,323.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 9,903 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total transaction of $991,488.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,871 shares in the company, valued at $3,391,164.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,000 shares of company stock worth $5,670,788 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RARE traded up $5.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $139.87. The company had a trading volume of 365,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,376. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.99 and a 1-year high of $179.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of -25.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.15. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 188.51% and a negative return on equity of 56.12%. The company had revenue of $81.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.18 million. Research analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RARE. Wedbush cut shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.12.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia; and Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

