Vigilant Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,786 shares during the period. Liberty Broadband comprises approximately 2.3% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $24,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,950,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,702,000 after buying an additional 121,103 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,923,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBRDK traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $149.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,507,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,994. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.87. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $86.20 and a 12-month high of $165.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a current ratio of 24.63. The firm has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.76 and a beta of 1.04.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.33). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LBRDK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.00.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

