Vigilant Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 137,445 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 10,325 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors makes up about 2.1% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $21,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 220.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,011 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after buying an additional 15,826 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 21.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 205,046 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $23,290,000 after acquiring an additional 35,593 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 243.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 734,898 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $83,809,000 after purchasing an additional 520,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jasmin Staiblin purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $134.30 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,820.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $403,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,532,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,128 shares of company stock valued at $6,171,512. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NXPI traded up $2.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $180.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,617,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,599,191. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.33. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $58.41 and a one year high of $182.55.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NXPI shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.20.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

