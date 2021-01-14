Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Acquired by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 117,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle International accounts for approximately 1.8% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $18,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in Crown Castle International by 5.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 1.2% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 5.7% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCI traded up $2.07 on Thursday, hitting $154.76. 3,882,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,397,396. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $114.18 and a 1 year high of $180.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.07.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is 93.50%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Crown Castle International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.82.

In other Crown Castle International news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 186,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,675,093.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Landis Martin purchased 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $161.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,625.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 139,543 shares in the company, valued at $22,497,122.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

