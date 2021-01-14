Vigilant Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,557,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 664.7% during the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 17,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after buying an additional 15,421 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 60.8% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 8,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 1,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Sirios Capital Management L P grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 88.9% during the third quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 72,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,542,000 after acquiring an additional 33,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $416.90.

NYSE:ROP traded down $5.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $407.41. The company had a trading volume of 683,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,134. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $423.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $413.73. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $240.00 and a 52-week high of $455.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $42.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 29.75%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.24%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total value of $214,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,668,092.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

