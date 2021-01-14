Palladiem LLC Invests $1.29 Million in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Palladiem LLC purchased a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 22,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,000. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Palladiem LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY grew its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 7,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period.

QLTA traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 948,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,126. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.22. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.79 and a 12 month high of $59.53.

