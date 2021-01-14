Palladiem LLC Invests $6.78 Million in SPDR Gold MiniShares (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Palladiem LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares (NYSEARCA:GLDM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 357,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,780,000. SPDR Gold MiniShares makes up about 6.3% of Palladiem LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLDM. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares by 87.6% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000.

NYSEARCA:GLDM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.40. 2,431,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,162,990. SPDR Gold MiniShares has a 52-week low of $14.38 and a 52-week high of $20.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.84.

