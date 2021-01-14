Palladiem LLC Takes $629,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG)

Palladiem LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 19,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF comprises about 0.6% of Palladiem LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 35.4% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 56,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the third quarter worth about $132,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA PHDG traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,622. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.62. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.61.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.